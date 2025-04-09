Russian drone attacks on Eastern Ukraine leave dozens injured, fires sparked

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on eastern Ukraine late Tuesday, injuring at least 22 people, according to regional officials. The Donetsk region, a key area on the front line, was heavily targeted. In Kramatorsk, a residential area was hit, resulting in three injuries, including a child. The Ukrainian air force successfully shot down 32 of the 55 drones launched, while another eight were likely stopped by electronic countermeasures.

In the southeastern city of Dnipro, the attack triggered a large fire, damaged several houses and cars, and injured 15 people. Governor Serhiy Lysak reported that half of the injured were hospitalized, with one woman in serious condition. The assault also damaged four high-rise buildings, 15 private homes, an administrative building, and various infrastructure.

Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, was struck by over 20 drone attacks. Mayor Ihor Terekhov described these strikes as part of a new Russian tactic to terrorize civilians. The drones targeted civilian infrastructure, including production facilities and businesses. Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed that four people were injured in Kharkiv, with significant damage to residential and storage buildings.

These ongoing attacks highlight the relentless nature of the conflict. Despite the Ukrainian defense efforts, Russian drones continue to cause widespread damage and civilian casualties.