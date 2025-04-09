Rain forecasted for Lahore and other cities this week

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts rain in Lahore and surrounding areas on Friday. A cloud system is expected to arrive from April 10 to 11, bringing light rain to the city. Additionally, Islamabad may experience rain and hail today.

Starting Thursday, northwestern winds will enter the region, creating a pleasant change in the weather. The cooler temperatures will be welcomed by residents. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, areas like district Khyber will feel strong cool breezes, accompanied by rain and hail.

Meanwhile, Abbottabad city will be covered in clouds, leading to cooler conditions. Tourist spots like Galiyat and Thandiani may also experience some rain. However, most parts of Balochistan will remain dry, with hot weather in the southern districts.

Still, Zhob, Musakhel, Barkhan, Kalat, and Khuzdar may see rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds. Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, and Qila Saifullah will likely experience similar weather conditions. Residents in these areas should prepare for changing weather patterns this week.