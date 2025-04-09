Man sentenced to death for murdering ex-wife over property dispute

A sessions court in Rawalpindi sentenced Rizwan Habib to death for murdering his ex-wife, Wajiha Swati, a US citizen. The crime stemmed from a property dispute worth billions of rupees. In addition to the death penalty, the court imposed a fine of Rs500,000 and additional sentences for kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

The sentencing occurred in the presence of US diplomats and an FBI officer, who expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision. According to court records, Habib lured Swati to Pakistan in October 2021, claiming it was for reconciliation. Tragically, she was killed upon her arrival, and her body was later discovered buried in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Initially, Habib reported her as missing, but he confessed during police questioning. Swati’s son lodged the first complaint from the United States via an online FIR. After a remand by the High Court, Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Majid Hussain Ghadi issued a new verdict on Wednesday, closely monitored by US authorities.

US forensic experts confirmed that Swati died due to torture after a second autopsy was conducted upon the body’s return. Government prosecutor Iffat Sultana represented the victim’s family during the trial, advocating for justice in this tragic case.