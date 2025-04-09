Bears Dominate PSX as KSE-100 Plummets by Over 1,500 Points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced intense selling pressure in early trading on Wednesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index plunged by more than 1,500 points shortly after the market opened, dropping to 114,001.55 points.

At 9:35 AM, the index stood at 114,001.55 points, sharply down from Tuesday’s close of 115,532.43 points.

Previous Sessions Recap:

On Tuesday, the market staged a recovery after Monday’s major crash. The PSX opened positively and initially surged over 1,500 points, reaching 116,692.29. However, selling pressure in the latter half trimmed the gains, and the KSE-100 Index ended the session with a rise of 622.95 points, closing at 115,532.43—up 0.54% from Monday’s 114,909.48 points.

Monday had witnessed a market bloodbath, with the KSE-100 nosediving by more than 8,000 points, leading to a temporary halt in trading for about an hour due to extreme volatility.

Global market unrest—driven by the tariff policies of former U.S. President Donald Trump—also spilled over to the PSX. Despite this, the market showed resilience on Tuesday, staying in the green for most of the session.

Market Statistics:

Total volume traded : 337.7 million shares (down from 710.7 million shares a day earlier)

: 337.7 million shares (down from 710.7 million shares a day earlier) Trading value : Rs 27.26 billion (compared to Rs 43.02 billion on the previous day)

: Rs 27.26 billion (compared to Rs 43.02 billion on the previous day) Companies traded : 453 Advancers : 273 Decliners : 126 Unchanged : 54

: 453

Buying activity was particularly strong in sectors such as automobile assemblers, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration, oil marketing companies, and refineries. Prominent stocks driving the green momentum included HUBCO, ARL, PSO, SNGPL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, HBL, MCB, and NBP.