Balochistan budget on Friday

The Balochistan Government will present its budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Friday.According to assembly sources, the session of Balochistan Provincial Assembly has been convened in this regard on June 21 (Friday) at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday met with provincial ministers, assembly members, officers, tribal leaders, and public delegations. On the third day of Eid, the doors of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat remained open for the public.

People from different walks of life met with the CM and extended Eid greetings. Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Haji Ali Madad Jatak, Saleem Khosa, Raheela Hameed Durrani, Bakht Kakar, Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, Raheela Hameed Durrani, Bakht Kakar, Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, and others also met with the chief minister.

“We are striving to bring a balanced budget in challenging circumstances,” said Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti while talking to the parliamentarians and other people met him at CM Secretariat. “We are prioritizing sectors directly related to the public, such as education, health, communication, and agriculture,” he said. “A task force will be formed to address pending matters related to solarization and to curb electricity theft,” he said adding that development projects will be aligned with public needs. “A liver transplant hospital will be established in Naseerabad. Besides, we aim to provide relief to poor people by improving medical facilities,” the CM stressed.