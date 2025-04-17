Govt unveils major tech initiatives with new IT parks, digital reforms

The federal government has announced a wide-ranging plan to boost its technology sector through major infrastructure projects, digital services, and foreign investment drives.

Speaking at the Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit on Wednesday, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima said that the country is preparing to launch several initiatives aimed at modernising its digital landscape and aligning with fast-evolving global technology trends.

Among the key projects is the opening of Pakistan’s first dedicated IT park in Islamabad, set for inauguration on August 14 this year, followed by a similar park in Karachi.

The parks aim to provide purpose-built spaces for tech startups, freelancers, and export-oriented software firms.

The minister also unveiled plans for a pilot Smart Islamabad project and a new ‘super app’ for the capital, designed to integrate public services and improve urban management through digital platforms.

Fatima highlighted that business registration procedures in Islamabad will be moved entirely online in the coming months, enabling entrepreneurs to access all required permits and services digitally.

She cited similar successful models in international cities like Shenzhen, China.

In a move to attract foreign investors, Pakistan will host a Digital Foreign Investment Summit on April 28-29, in collaboration with Saudi Arabia.

The event aims to promote investment opportunities in Pakistan’s growing digital economy.

Additionally, the government is developing 250 employment centres nationwide and converting vacant buildings into IT parks, creating new job opportunities and supporting the tech sector’s infrastructure.

Fatima stated that every dollar spent on marketing Pakistan’s tech sector yields around $49 in returns, underlining the economic potential of the industry.

The government has set an ambitious target of $25 billion in IT exports in the coming years.

She emphasised the importance of embracing technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing, warning that failure to adapt could isolate Pakistan from global progress.

“The world is moving fast. If we don’t keep up, we risk being left behind,” Fatima said.