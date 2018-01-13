SC dissolves PM&DC’s 35-member governing bodyon January 13, 2018ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday dissolved a 35-member Council of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) headed by Dr Shabbir Lehri, which regulates the medical educational institutions across the country. A three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, also formed a seven-member interim committee … [Read more...] about SC dissolves PM&DC’s 35-member governing body