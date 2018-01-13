Lahore Weather

Masood Rehman

SC dissolves PM&DC’s 35-member governing body

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday dissolved a 35-member Council of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) headed by Dr Shabbir Lehri, which regulates the medical educational institutions across the country. A three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, also formed a seven-member interim committee

SC dismisses contempt notices against PCO judges

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed as withdrawn contempt of court notices issued to the high courts' judges, who had taken oath under the Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) of November 3, 2007 imposed by then president Pervez Musharraf, despite the Supreme Court's restraining order. A four-member larger bench of Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice

Private medical colleges will have to be regulated: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday made it clear that private medical colleges across the country would be regulated even if he had to get personally involved. He said all the medical colleges will be inspected across the board and he will personally visit each and every medical college, adding that he will not let the medical education turn into a business.

Shifting of sugar mills SC accepts Sharif family’s plea against LHC ruling

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted for regular hearing an appeal of the Sharif family against a Lahore High Court (LHC) decision directing them to shift their sugar mills out of southern Punjab. A three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, however rejected the request of the Sharif family to issue a

SC directs Dr Asim to represent him personally or through counsel

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Dr Asim Hussain, former president Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to ensure his presence before it personally or through a counsel being a central character in the entire episode of PMDC case. A three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah gave this

SC rejects out-of-court settlement in Tayyaba torture case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an out-of-court settlement between the suspects and parents of a minor girl Tayyaba, who was employed at the residence of a former additional district and sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and was brutally tortured by her employers. A three-member Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Sajjad

SC urges ‘one book, one bag and one uniform’ across country

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stressed the need to enforce uniformed education setup all over the country to end disparity. A three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah was hearing a suo motu case along with a petition filed by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) against private medical colleges

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Safdar appear before NAB court

ISLAMABAD: Four more witnesses recorded their statements on Tuesday in the accountability court hearing the corruption references against Nawaz Sharif and his family members. After recording the statements, the accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir directed NAB's prosecutors to produce three more witnesses at the next hearing. These witnesses are: Umar Daraz Gondal, Afaq Ahmad and Muhammad

Vacant post of NAB prosecutor general to be filled this week: SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan was informed on Monday that the government would appoint the new prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the current week. Appearing on notice, Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali told a two-member SC bench, comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Qazi Faez Isa, that the process of the appointment of NAB's

SC dismayed over failure to implement report on Quetta carnage

ISLAMABAD: Expressing dismay over the government's failure to implement the report of Judicial Commission (JC) on Quetta carnage, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday observed that it seemed as if the Balochistan government was not serious in eradicating terrorism and unrest from the province. A three-member SC bench, comprising Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Justice Dost Muhammad Khan and