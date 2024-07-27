Pakistan scorns Modi’s terror slur

Pakistan has denounced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s confrontational remarks made in Ladakh, asserting that such statements damage regional peace and impede the resolution of the Kashmir conflict.

Modi said that Pakistan was trying to stay relevant through “terrorism” and “proxy war” but such a strategy would never succeed.

Modi spoke at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the Kargil war. Modi said Pakistan had been unsuccessful whenever it tried to further its plans but had “not learned anything from its history”.

“I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their unholy plans will never be successful…Our brave (forces) will squash terrorism, the enemy will be given a befitting reply,” he said.

The Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement said bravado and jingoism undermine regional peace, and are totally counter-productive for resolution of long-standing disputes between Pakistan and India, especially the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian leaders’ rhetorical statements cannot deflect international attention from India’s heavy-handed approach to suppress the Kashmiri people’s just struggle for realisation of their fundamental rights and freedoms, particularly their inalienable right to self-determination.