Sad Indicators

Out of the world’s 199 passports, Pakistan, for the fourth year in a row, saw its standing among the weakest in the world, slated alongside war-ravaged countries like Yemen. Green passport performed better than just three countries–Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan–whose rampant insecurity, little state structure and an overall failing finance and infrastructure are secret to none. As in the past, this downward trend has sparked outrage and concern among citizens, who took to social media to grill their representatives in the legislature over a shambolic performance, which has branded us as “insignificant” on the global stage.

Although the widely-recognised Henley Passport Index does come with a handful of flaws as it ranks passports’ strength solely based on visa-free destinations it enjoys (Pakistan can only boast of a measly 33 while Singapore, which topped the list, can access 195 destinations without any visa), the general lack of interest by the international community speaks volumes about the failure of our breathtaking natural beauty and the potential to become a tourism hub.

A weak passport ranking can have severe consequences for Pakistani citizens, especially for the business community, whose freedom of movement gets restricted. Geopolitical instability has already led to the indefinite closure of Swedish diplomatic missions while others like Germany are often forced to restrict operations, citing security concerns. Consequently, visa restrictions and travel bans become more common, hindering opportunities for education, work, and leisure travel.

Despite the alarming decline, the Pakistani government has not yet felt the need to take any concrete steps. Lack of investment in diplomatic relations, poor documentation systems, and bureaucratic inefficiencies may have contributed to the current state of affairs. Nevertheless, its dreams of inviting foreign investment and international traffic would remain just that–dreams–unless some serious attention is paid to transforming its profile from a raging hotspot to a worthwhile destination. The foremost of streamlining the creation of a business-friendly environment, an irresistible hub of tourism and a global corridor requires painstaking efforts from all political parties to rise above their petty differences and steer clear of debilitating short-term agendas. After all, no one would wish to invest or visit a country marred by terrorism threats or opposition whims. *