US delegation to join minerals investment forum in Islamabad

A US delegation will travel to Islamabad from April 8-10, 2025. Led by Eric Meyer, a senior official from the State Department, the visit focuses on promoting US interests in Pakistan’s minerals sector. The delegation will attend the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF25), organized by the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and the Government of Pakistan.

The forum will be held on April 8-9 at the Jinnah Convention Centre. It aims to offer a platform for global stakeholders to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan’s emerging minerals sector. Participants will also learn about the country’s rich mineral potential, which includes 92 known minerals.

During his visit, Meyer plans to meet with senior Pakistani officials. These meetings will focus on strengthening economic ties and encouraging American investment in Pakistan’s mineral resources. Meyer will also discuss ongoing cooperation in counterterrorism efforts with Pakistani leaders.

This visit comes after President Donald Trump imposed a 29% reciprocal tariff on goods imported from Pakistan. In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed two special bodies to create a policy response. Additionally, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced that a delegation will visit Washington to advocate for Pakistan’s interests.