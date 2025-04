8 terrorists killed as forces foil infiltration bid at Afghan border

Security forces killed eight terrorists and injured another four as they thwarted an infiltration attempt on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

On the night of April 5-6, the “movement of a group of khwarij, trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area” of North Waziristan’s Hassan Khel, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. After an intense exchange of fire, eight khwarij were sent to hell, while four khwarij got injured,” it added.

Fitna Al Khawarij is a term the state uses to refer to the banned TTP.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border,” the ISPR noted, adding that it expected Kabul to “fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan”.

The ISPR asserted that “security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country”.

The statement added that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area.

The failed infiltration attempt follows another one in late March in North Waziristan. Security forces had foiled that attempt and killed 16 terrorists.

Days later, 11 terrorists were killed in four different encounters with security forces in KP – 10 of whom were eliminated in different areas of North Waziristan.