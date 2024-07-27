Hollow Jingoism

Leopards never change their spots. It was widely assumed that an extraordinarily humbling election performance would prompt Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step back from his usual hatred-laced rhetoric and for a change, give regional peace a chance. However, the belligerent remarks made in Ladakh, where he accused Pakistan of using terrorism as a proxy war to stay relevant has once again ignited tensions to the extent that the latter’s foreign office was forced to issue a reality check.

Not mincing words, Islamabad demanded a reflection of India’s own repeated bids to orchestrate targeted assassinations, and terrorism outside its territory. Contrary to these political spins that dismiss India’s aggressive policies when analysing the uptick in violence, Pakistan has irrefutable evidence to substantiate its claims of New Delhi not only jeopardizing the peace in the region but also risking the lives of millions of innocent civilians.

Modi’s accusations have further strained the already fragile relationship between the two countries–a worrisome development that dashes the hopes of those counting on olive branches extended by the Sharif government to bring in a new chapter of trade and cultural linkages.

While Modi’s fiery rhetoric may win him the support of his extremist base, the reality shows a different picture. Despite India’s repeated claims of promoting peace and stability in the region, the ground reality speaks otherwise. India’s recent actions in held Kashmir, where they have initiated a new era of brutality, have raised serious concerns on the international stage. Just as embarrassing has been its string of bigoted policies, the latest of which involves a public announcement of the religious identity of food sellers along the route of an annual Hindu pilgrimage. This aggressive positioning wherein Modi’s government seems desperate to paint Muslims and Pakistan as the sole instigators of terrorism could have worked had the naked disregard for fundamental human rights and equality of all citizens gone unnoticed by the international community. A sprawling Indian diaspora and having weaved a magical tale about economic highs might spare them the wrath of allies in the West, but can the likes of the US and Canada really close their eyes to extraterritorial assassinations unfolding in their own house?

Not much may come from the world other than a slight pat on the wrist of Mr Modi for now, but this constant sense of impunity would soon allow him to stoke unnecessary spats with other countries. Is the international order ready to deal with a bully? *