Govt offers talks after ‘crackdown’ on JI’s sit-in

The federal government on Friday offered talks to the protesting Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) as the party directed all its protesters in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to head to Liaquat Bagh to announce the next plan of action.

The party earlier announced its “plan B” amid alleged arrests of its supporters and stated it would now hold demonstrations at three key points in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi despite the imposition of prohibitory orders. A day ago, the district administration in a statement had stated that Section 144 was already imposed in Islamabad. The legal provision empowers district administrations to prohibit an assembly of four or more people in an area for a limited period. It said prohibition of the order would lead to strict action. Section 144 was also imposed across Punjab from July 26 to 29.

Despite the restrictions, JI began its protests in Islamabad in the evening and claimed that the Islamabad police arrested more than a dozen of its activists and local office-bearers.

In retaliation to the alleged arrests, the party announced that it had decided to hold rallies across three key points in Islamabad after being faced with obstructions and arrests.

“The JI has revealed its Plan B. After facing obstacles and arrests, the JI hold sit-in across three points [across the federal capital],” the party announced on the X platform.

It added that JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman would lead the protest at Islamabad’s Zero Point, Secretary General Amirul Azim would lead a demonstration at Rawalpindi’s Murree Road, while a third rally would be held at the federal capital’s 26 Number Chungi. The JI said that as per Rehman’s instructions, there would be a sit-in wherever there was an obstacle and the party would now hold multiple protests instead of one. “The sit-ins will continue until the demands are accepted,” it said. The party shared various visuals of its many supporters protesting in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, the PTI sought permission for its protest from the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which urged the capital administration to allow it on July 29.

Subsequently, PTI Islamabad President Amir Masood Mughal issued a video message on the X platform and announced that the party had called off its protest and scheduled it for Monday after the court’s hearing.

“We approached the deputy commissioner of Islamabad on July 23 regarding our protest in Islamabad, but there was no decision taken. On July 24, we appealed to the [Islamabad] high court following which the honorable judge suggested [the local administration] allow our protest on Monday,” Mughal said.

“In view of the [court’s decision], we are postponing today’s protest.”

The party, however, shared visuals of small-scale protests held in other cities across the country on its social media platforms. The cities included Mirpur Mathelo, Moro, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh and Shangla. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also addressed a public gathering in Bannu.

IHC’s Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz urged the capital administration to allow the PTI to hold a protest on July 29 as she heard the party’s petition seeking permission for today’s planned demonstration.

On Wednesday, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had set aside the deputy commissioner’s (DC) July 5 order, which had turned down the PTI’s request to hold a rally in the capital on July 6 citing law and order situation due to Muharram.

Justice Farooq had also ordered the DC to decide on the PTI request in accordance with the law by treating it as pending.

Justice Imtiaz took up a petition filed by Mughal seeking permission to stage a protest. Shoaib Shaheen appeared as Mughal’s counsel while state counsel Malik Abdulrehman was present on the district administration’s behalf.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge gave them two hours to discuss the matter and reach a solution.

When the hearing resumed in the afternoon, Justice Imtiaz suggested that the administration allow the PTI to hold a protest on July 29 – which the state counsel argued was difficult to guarantee – and reserved the verdict.