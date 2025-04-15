Supreme court declares no arrests without FIRs or magistrate orders

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has made a clear statement: no one can be arrested without a First Information Report (FIR). Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail emphasized that detentions also require a magistrate’s order. He shared these views while hearing appeals related to civilian trials in military courts.

A seven-member constitutional bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, conducted the proceedings. At the beginning of the hearing, Justice Mandokhail urged lawyers to wrap up their arguments within 20 minutes. Khawaja Haris, the counsel for the Ministry of Defence, indicated his intention to finish his points that day.

During discussions, Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman mentioned the schedule for presenting arguments. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar noted that the law guarantees basic rights and mentioned that dismissed personnel can appeal through service tribunals.

Justice Mandokhail further questioned how police handle appeals and trials. He pointed out that independent forums exist in other countries, including India. The court hearing will continue tomorrow, with Khawaja Haris expected to present his rebuttal. The Supreme Court aims to address this matter, which may have long-standing implications.