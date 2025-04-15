Barrister Gohar denies negotiation talks on Imran Khan’s release

Barrister Gohar, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stated that Imran Khan has not authorized anyone to negotiate on his behalf. He clarified that the current discussions about negotiations are misleading. Instead, Khan’s release will strictly follow the law and the constitution. Gohar emphasized that the goal is to ensure justice through legal means.

During a media briefing in Rawalpindi, Gohar expressed that the party does not wish to make any deals. He reiterated Khan’s stance that any agreements regarding his release will adhere to legal protocols. Moreover, he highlighted the importance of not allowing external parties to influence this situation.

On the topic of the Mines and Minerals Act, Gohar mentioned that no discussions will occur until Chief Minister Ali Amin meets with Imran Khan. Additionally, he revealed that Khan has instructed party leaders and workers to refrain from making negative statements about each other in the media. This approach aims to foster unity within the party.

Furthermore, Gohar addressed the issue of Afghan nationals facing forced eviction. He announced that the provincial assembly plans to pass a resolution to request an extension for their return. He urged all parties to unite under the agenda of rule of law and free elections. Finally, Gohar expressed concern about the restrictions on Khan’s family visitation, calling it a violation of court orders.