Gandapur asserts authority, says won’t allow operation in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur criticised the decisions of the past governments, asserting that his administration will make its own decisions and will not allow any operations in the province.

Addressing a peace procession in Bannu on Friday, Gandapur highlighted the historical significance of the Pashtun people in the province, emphasising their crucial role in Pakistan’s independence. He stated, “We have shed blood and made sacrifices. We have suffered due to flawed policies influenced by America’s wrong strategies.” Gandapur firmly declared that as the Chief Minister, he would not permit any operations in the province. He remarked, “Dollars have been taken in our name, but sacrifice is in our blood, and we will continue to sacrifice for this country.”

He paid tribute to the people of Bannu for their sacrifices and commended the administration for its efforts. “We will make our own decisions. I salute the sacrifices of the people of Bannu, and the administration has played a significant role. We have followed your wishes in the Apex Committee.”

CM also addressed misinformation prevalent in society, stating, “Some elements distort facts. The children of madrassas are dear to us. Madrassas’ children have a share in the budget, and we will provide all facilities, including education, to the children of mosques.” During his speech, he emphasised the importance of self-improvement, warning that those who do not reform will face the consequences. He reassured, “No armed groups are visible to me. My people are my responsibility, and no one will unjustly target them.”

He further urged, “Identify and fight against corruption and drugs, and I will stand with you.” Gandapur underscored the importance of national duty, adding, “We may disagree individually, but no one will be allowed to insult or hurt the martyrs. The martyrs of the Pakistan Army and police are our martyrs.” He concluded by saying, “There will be development work in the province without any publicity. I promise to build the Bannu ground for you and ensure we get our rightful share”.