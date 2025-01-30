Foreign envoys present credentials to President Zardari

The Non-Resident envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay and Malta on Wednesday presented their diplomatic credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari during a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president received credentials from Ambassador-designate of Angola Julio Belarmino Gomes Maiato; Ambassador-designate of Jamaica Arthur Williams; Ambassador-designate of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Roland Reiland, Ambassador-designate of Oriental Republic of Uruguay Beraldo Roque Nicola Flaniguen and High Commissioner-designate of Republic of Malta Raymond Bondin, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president congratulated them on their appointments and expressed the hope that they would play their role in further strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan in the areas of trade, economy, investment, culture, and people-to-people contacts. Earlier, the envoys were accorded a guard of honour by a contingent of the Pakistan Armed Forces upon their arrival at Aiwan-e-Sadr.