US, Philippine troops shoot down drones in joint defence drills

US and Philippine soldiers shot down drones with Stinger missiles during live drills on Sunday. The exercises are part of the Balikatan military training, which involves over 14,000 troops. The drills will run until May 9, focusing on strengthening the two countries’ defence.

The drills took place in Zambales, a province in the western Philippines. This area faces the South China Sea, a region with growing tensions with China. China has called the drills provocative but the Philippines insists the exercises are not aimed at any specific country.

The exercises featured the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS), marking its second live test. Philippine officials said these drills are important for national defence. The system’s deployment was a key highlight of the event.

Additionally, the US anti-ship missile system, NMESIS, was tested for the first time. It will be used for maritime security in areas near Taiwan, adding to the region’s growing strategic importance.