The end of the Vietnam war: A turning point for protest music

The end of the Vietnam War marked a key moment for protest music, which had grown throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Artists like Judy Collins, Joan Baez, and Bob Dylan led the charge, performing at rallies and protests. Their songs, such as “Masters of War” and “Give Peace a Chance,” became anthems for those calling for peace and an end to the war. These performances connected audiences, empowering people to contribute to the cause.

For Collins, one performance stands out when she sang “Masters of War” at a Washington, D.C., rally. She recalls how the audience joined in, creating a powerful sense of unity. These songs were more than just performances; they were shared experiences that resonated deeply with the people. The music united listeners and gave them a voice in the protest against the war.

Even as the Vietnam War ended, the spirit of protest continued. New causes emerged, from women’s rights to climate change. While songs like Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” and Steve Van Zandt’s “Sun City” carried forward the tradition of protest, they did not have the same widespread impact as the iconic songs of the 1960s and 1970s. Protest music became more varied and decentralized, reflecting a range of issues.

Despite the rise of diverse causes, the anthems of the past remain unmatched in their power. Sociologist Ronald Eyerman points out that songs like “We Shall Overcome” were universal, able to adapt to different movements. Today, while protest songs are still common, few have had the same lasting cultural impact as those from the Vietnam War era.