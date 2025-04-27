PPP threatens to leave government over Canal issue

Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Shah has warned that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) may leave the federal government if the canal issue is not resolved in the upcoming Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting. Shah emphasized that the issue is crucial for Sindh and has united the province. He added that the MQM-P has fully supported PPP on this matter in both the Sindh and National Assemblies.

Shah expressed confidence that the issue would be settled, citing strong coordination among Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He further stated that if PPP exits the coalition, the federal government could collapse, urging the government to fulfill its promise on the canal issue.

A PPP delegation, led by Shah, met MQM-P leaders to discuss political matters. During the meeting, PPP requested MQM-P to withdraw its candidate for the upcoming Senate by-election. Dr. Farooq Sattar of MQM-P said the party would consult its central committee before responding to PPP’s request.

The meeting also touched on proposed amendments to the local government system. Sattar assured that a final response would be given after internal discussions. The canal issue remains a significant point of contention for PPP and Sindh.