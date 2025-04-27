Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports hit record $137 billion in 2024

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports reached a record $137.29 billion (515 billion riyals) in 2024, reflecting strong economic diversification efforts. The kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy aims to reduce dependence on oil by expanding sectors like tourism, sports, and manufacturing.

Non-oil exports grew by 13% compared to 2023 and surged 113% since Vision 2030’s launch. Abdulrahman Althukair, CEO of the Saudi Export Development Authority, credited this growth to the kingdom’s ongoing economic reforms.

Saudi Arabia also attracted $20.69 billion in foreign direct investment in 2024. The government aims to secure $100 billion in annual investment by 2030 to transform its economy.

Re-exports saw a 205% increase since 2016, with mobile phones as a major contributor. The travel and tourism sector played a vital role, accounting for 74% of service exports, marking a 148% rise in tourism revenues compared to 2019.