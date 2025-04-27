Bilawal calls for dialogue between Pakistan and India amid rising tensions

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called for talks between Pakistan and India to resolve ongoing disputes. He expressed disappointment over India’s rejection of Pakistan’s offer for dialogue, highlighting the missed opportunity for peace. Bilawal’s remarks come amidst heightened tensions following the deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which killed 26 people.

Bilawal emphasized Pakistan’s full support for the government’s response to India’s actions, including its stance on the Indus Waters Treaty. He criticized India’s aggressive actions, such as blocking Pakistan’s water supply, and stated that India’s case on the water issue is weak. He also mentioned that international law protects water rights, even during conflicts.

The PPP leader supported Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s condemnation of terrorism, stressing that the international community has also raised concerns about such attacks. Bilawal also warned that the escalation could lead to a larger conflict. He reaffirmed that Pakistan will respond decisively if India terminates the Indus Waters Treaty.

With both countries being nuclear powers, Bilawal stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation. He noted that India’s recent actions, including its admission of security failures, had weakened its position in the ongoing standoff.