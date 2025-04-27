India faces $1.14 billion trade loss due to restrictions on Pakistan routes

India is set to incur trade losses of approximately $1.14 billion due to restrictions on using Pakistani routes for trade. The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) highlighted that India’s exports to Pakistan between April 2024 and January 2025 amounted to $500 million. However, the trade flow has been disrupted, and imports from India were much smaller, standing at just $0.42 million.

In addition to the direct trade losses, the PBF pointed out that Indian goods transiting through Pakistan to Afghanistan, estimated at $640 million annually, will also be affected. This further exacerbates India’s trade challenges. The forum expressed its full support for the Pakistani government’s initiatives to counter India’s actions and emphasized the importance of unity in defending Pakistan’s sovereignty.

PBF President Khawaja Mehboob Ur Rehman criticized India’s recurring pattern of blaming Pakistan. He stated that Pakistan had shown enough patience and that this behavior is no longer acceptable. The forum’s senior members also rejected India’s recent allegations following the Pahalgam attack, calling them “absurd lies” aimed at diverting attention from human rights issues in Kashmir.

The PBF also condemned India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it harmful to regional stability. They urged for a halt in trade relations until a resolution based on mutual respect is reached, emphasizing unity and resilience for Pakistan’s future.