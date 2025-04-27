Kashmiri woman expresses strong support for Pakistan

A Kashmiri woman has openly expressed her unwavering love for Pakistan, saying, “Just as India is in your heart, Pakistan is in the hearts of Kashmiris.” She emphasized that Kashmiris stand with Pakistan, calling Pakistanis their “Muslim brothers.”

The woman’s statement highlights the strong emotional connection between Muslims in occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. Her words reflect the deep bond that many Kashmiris feel with Pakistan, despite being under Indian occupation.

An Indian Hindu who heard her comment responded by calling it a “battle of ideologies,” revealing the ongoing tension in the region. Meanwhile, a religious scholar pointed out that the woman’s statement reaffirms the two-nation theory, which has been a cornerstone of Muslim identity in South Asia.

This outpouring of support from Kashmiris further illustrates the complex political and religious dynamics surrounding the Kashmir conflict.