Pak Suzuki committed to Carbon emissions reduction

Pak Suzuki- the No.1 automobile company in Pakistan, embarking on its vision is committed to Carbon emissions reduction to empower Pakistani lives with clean, green, environment friendly, affordable biofuel for automobiles.

With same vision, Pak Suzuki plan is to set up state of the art Biogas plant at its establishment situated at Manga Mandi which is just within 40 kms from Lahore.

This plant will be a model plant and act as catalyst for attracting private investment in Biofuel technology for clean, green, affordable fuel for transportation compared to Petrol; creating a sustainable mobility revolution.

This development marks a significant milestone in Pak Suzuki’s resolve to contribute to the Pakistan Environmental goals through reduction in Carbon emissions in line with Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan Environmental vision.

The ground-breaking ceremony of plant held on April 26, 2025, was performed by the honorable Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Ministry of Industries C Production, Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan.

Honorable SAPM highlighted that the Biogas technology has great potential for Pakistan’s Carbon emission reduction goals as well as Petrol import savings for automobile fuel and industrial consumption. He congratulated Pak Suzuki management for taking the First mover advantage in Biogas technology in automobile sector.

MD and CEO Pak Suzuki; Mr. Hiroshi Kawamura expressed his gratitude to the honorable SAPM for his vision and support to Pak Suzuki initiative and emphasized that this project will not only serve as a harbinger for the Socio-Economic development of Pakistan through providing clean environment and employment generation; but will also result in huge Petrol import Savings for automobile transportation for the country.

Mr. Kawamura emphasized; What is needed is Government policy framework which will propel private sector investment to provide affordable clean green fuel for automobiles.