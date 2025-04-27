Protests over canal projects block national highway for 10th day

Protests against the proposed construction of six canals from the Indus River have entered their 10th day. Lawyers and civil society members are blocking the National Highway, halting traffic between Sindh and Punjab. This ongoing protest has disrupted transportation of essential goods like food and petrol, leaving vehicles stranded.

The blockage has caused severe difficulties for commuters and transporters. Drivers of heavy vehicles have reported tire damage due to prolonged standing. Protesters have vowed to continue their demonstrations until the canal projects are officially canceled.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured that no canals would be built without consensus. A key meeting is scheduled for May 2, where the Council of Common Interests (CCI) will discuss the issue. Despite the government’s assurances, the protests persist, with no clear resolution in sight.

In addition to the National Highway protest, lawyers staged a separate demonstration at the Sindh-Punjab border, further exacerbating traffic issues. Police used baton charges to disperse protesters in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, injuring one lawyer. The situation remains tense as negotiations continue.