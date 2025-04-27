Katy Perry faces backlash over choreography at lifetimes tour kickoff

Katy Perry has faced widespread criticism after the opening night of her Lifetimes Tour in Mexico City. Videos of her performance, featuring robotic dance moves, went viral on social media. Perry, 40, wore a futuristic cone bra and thigh-high boots while performing “Part of Me.” Her choreography, which included awkward movements and dropping to the floor, sparked mockery from viewers online.

Many fans expressed disappointment over the performance, calling it “shockingly bad.” Comments on TikTok compared it to a “school talent show” and questioned the use of dual microphones. Some also criticized the high ticket prices, suggesting that fans paid too much for a lackluster show. People were left wondering who choreographed the performance.

In addition to her dance moves, Perry also flew over the audience on a wire. During the show, she addressed the backlash from her recent Blue Origin spaceflight, posing with fans in NASA suits. The flight, which she took earlier this month, had drawn criticism from celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Wilde, who called it a marketing stunt.

Despite the online criticism, Perry appeared unfazed. She later shared a light-hearted Instagram post featuring a school lunch she made for her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. Her return to global touring continues to spark debate among fans and critics alike.