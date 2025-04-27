Catholic faithful pay respects as Pope Francis’ tomb opens to public

Catholic faithful began visiting Pope Francis’ tomb on Sunday at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome. The simple white tomb, marked with the name “Franciscus” and surrounded by a warm light, attracted thousands of mourners. People paid their respects, crossing themselves and taking photos as they moved past the tomb.

A single white rose rested on the tomb, symbolizing respect for the late pope. Many visitors, like Elias Caravalhal, expressed gratitude for his leadership. Caravalhal, who missed the opportunity to visit Francis’ body earlier, said he came to thank the pope for his inspiration.

The opening of the tomb follows the second day of official mourning for Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday at 88. A special Mass was held in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, led by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, with around 200,000 attendees, including many youth who had initially come for a different religious event.

A conclave to elect the next pope is expected between May 5 and May 10. While the faithful mourn, the Catholic Church prepares for the future, with discussions already taking place among the cardinals.