Pakistan scored a diplomatic victory after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) issued a statement on the Pahalgam attack. The statement did not use strong language, unlike the 2019 Pulwama incident, which had condemned Pakistan directly. This was a significant win for Pakistan’s active diplomacy.

The UNSC statement, proposed by the United States, referred to the attack in Jammu and Kashmir but avoided blaming Pakistan. India had hoped for the inclusion of the word “Pahalgam” to assert its claim over the disputed region. However, Pakistan succeeded in ensuring that “Jammu and Kashmir” was mentioned instead.

The statement urged both nations to exercise restraint, preventing further escalation of tensions. It also acknowledged concerns over the situation, calling for a neutral investigation into the attack that killed 26 people.

Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts stopped India from gaining any major ground in the UNSC’s stance. The move showcases the importance of careful international engagement in resolving regional tensions.