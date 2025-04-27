PSX declines 1.6% amid geopolitical tensions and economic concerns

On Monday, the market saw a significant gain, with the KSE-100 index rising 1,068 points due to positive earnings announcements. However, sentiment shifted on Wednesday when the index dropped 1,204 points, as the IMF and World Bank lowered Pakistan’s GDP growth forecast. Investor confidence continued to decline, worsened by the geopolitical uncertainties.

The market continued its downward trend, plunging 2,206 points on Thursday, amid fears of escalating border tensions. However, a positive turn came on Friday, with the PSX gaining 450 points after the UN urged both countries to engage in peaceful dialogue. Despite the ups and downs, the KSE-100 index ended the week at 115,469.

Sector-wise, the most significant losses came from exploration & production, commercial banks, and technology. Positive contributions were seen in the fertilizer, food, and automobile sectors. Foreign investment also showed a shift, with $2.09 million in buying during the week. However, concerns about domestic political disputes and revised growth forecasts weighed on market sentiment.