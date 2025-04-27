Kurram conflict eases as tribal elders surrender heavy arms

Efforts to restore peace in Kurram have made significant progress with tribal elders from Lower and Upper Kurram surrendering heavy weapons to authorities. This voluntary disarmament marks the first phase of the peace agreement signed earlier. Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Ashfaq Ahmed, confirmed that these measures are part of a broader plan to maintain peace and restore normalcy in the region.

The peace process, which began with a major agreement in Kohat, also led to the demolition of about 1,000 bunkers built by rival groups. The voluntary handover of weapons will continue across different areas in the coming days. Alongside disarmament, efforts are being made to reopen closed roads and provide relief to the local population.

Tribal leaders, including Zamin Hussain and Abdul Manan, have pledged their full cooperation with the government in maintaining peace. They also urged the authorities to expedite the reopening of travel routes, which have been closed due to the ongoing conflict. The situation has caused significant hardship for residents, particularly due to the shortage of essential supplies.

Kurram, a district with over 600,000 residents near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, has been plagued by sectarian violence. The recent peace agreement between the warring tribes aims to end years of unrest and bring stability to the region. Despite setbacks, including an attack on a key mediator, peace efforts have been gradually succeeding, and essential supplies are now reaching Kurram.