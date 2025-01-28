Fashion icon, Hasnain Lehri joins Sonraj as creative head and brand ambassador

Islamabad – January 28, 2024: Renowned fashion icon, model, and social media personality, Hasnain Lehri has joined luxury brand, Sonraj as Creative head and Executive brand ambassador. The development signifies an important milestone in the evolving journey of Sonraj, which is synonymous with watches, perfumery, and accessories.

Hasnain Lehri has remained a longstanding patron of Sonraj products, and he now brings his unparalleled expertise and distinctive style to this new role. Widely celebrated as a trailblazer in Pakistan’s fashion industry, Lehri has worked with top national and international brands, both at the national and global platforms and is the only Pakistani fashion model to win the Lux Style Award for Five consecutive years. His appointment represents a significant milestone for Sonraj, reflecting the brand’s commitment to blending creativity. Lehri’s vast experience in the fashion industry, coupled with a keen understanding of fashion and luxury industry, including branding and marketing. Lehri will oversee marketing and PR at Sonraj and will bring value to it.

Rameez Sattar, Group CEO of Sonraj, expressed his views, “At Sonraj, we are a team of passionate people, known for our creative and innovative approach, and Hasnain’s deep understanding of luxury and creative brilliance make him the perfect fit to expand brand marketing vision and portfolio.”

Lehri also added, “I am honored to join Sonraj, a brand synonymous with luxury in Pakistan. I am grateful to Rameez Sattar for placing his trust in me and providing an opportunity to contribute to Sonraj future ventures. Sonraj’s portfolio of niche brands offers immense creative potential. My mission is to forge a profound connection between the brand and its customers, whether through watches, perfumes, or other accessories.”

Passionate about leveraging in-house resources and promoting Pakistani talent in the global luxury market, Hasnain Lehri emphasized, “Sonraj is technically well-equipped to produce world-class visuals and campaigns using local talent. Pakistan has exceptional photographers, visual artists, animators, and technicians who deserve recognition.”

Lehri is also enthusiastic about exploring the full potential of Sonraj’s portfolio and strongly believes that luxury transcends time and economic conditions. “Luxury will always stay relevant as it symbolizes success and aspiration.

With its 50th anniversary approaching next year, Sonraj continues to celebrate its rich legacy of excellence. From representing prestigious watch brands under its banner, Collectibles, to venturing into perfumery, beauty products and accessories, the brand remains a pioneer in Pakistan’s retail market. With flagship stores in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, and Faisalabad, Sonraj is poised to redefine luxury for future generations.