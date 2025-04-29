Original documents only: NADRA bans CNIC photocopies at service centres

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued new guidelines for issuing CNICs to improve security and reduce fraud. Citizens visiting NADRA offices must now carry original documents only, as photocopies are no longer required for services like B-Forms and registration certificates.

NADRA has also declared that using someone else’s CNIC as a reference has no legal value. This change is part of broader efforts to enhance transparency and protect citizen data. Updated instructions have already been displayed at NADRA centers across the country to inform the public.

In a public advisory, NADRA warned people against sharing CNIC copies or fingerprints with unknown individuals. Criminals have been collecting personal data by pretending to offer prizes or financial rewards. These actions can lead to identity theft and financial fraud.

Therefore, citizens should carry only original documents, avoid sharing CNICs in informal settings, and report suspicious activity. These steps aim to reduce paperwork, speed up services, and protect personal data in today’s digital age