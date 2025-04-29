Man killed after chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during cricket match in India

A man in Mangaluru, India, was killed after allegedly chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” during a local cricket match. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the mob attack and said the man later died in hospital.

According to police, the incident took place during the match when the crowd reacted violently to the man’s chant. He was beaten by several people and sustained serious injuries.

Authorities have arrested more than 10 people connected to the attack. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full details of what happened.

Officials have urged the public to stay calm and avoid further violence, as tensions remain high in the coastal city following the incident.