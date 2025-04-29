Spain and Portugal recover from worst-ever blackout, terror link under probe

Spain and Portugal have restored power after suffering a massive blackout, affecting millions and halting transport, schools, and communication. The outage wiped out 60% of Spain’s power demand in just five seconds.

Spanish grid operator REE ruled out a cyberattack but linked the failure to sudden generation loss, likely from solar plants. However, Spain’s High Court is also investigating possible terrorism, as no cause has been confirmed yet.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged patience, saying all possibilities remain open. The outage raised concerns about the stability of grids relying heavily on solar and wind without enough battery backup.

The blackout cost businesses billions, with regions declaring emergencies and deploying police forces. Meanwhile, Portugal resumed hospital and metro services, though delays continued across Lisbon.