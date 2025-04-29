Pakistan reveals ‘irrefutable’ evidence of Indian role in terrorism: DG ISPR

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has shared solid proof of India’s role in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. In a press conference on Tuesday, he said Indian army officers are helping militants with explosives, funding, and training.

He stated that India runs a terror network inside Pakistan. A suspect trained by India was caught in Jhelum on April 25 with an IED and other materials. Later, a drone of Indian origin and large cash amounts were recovered from his home.

Chaudhry named Indian army officers, including Major Sandeep and Subedar Sukhwinder, as handlers of terrorist operations in Pakistan. These officers allegedly guided attacks in several cities, including Lahore and Balochistan, to harm civilians and security forces.

He also dismissed Indian media claims as false propaganda and urged the global community to notice India’s actions. The DG ISPR said Pakistan’s findings are backed by forensic proof and are verifiable by any neutral agency.