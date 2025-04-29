Power sector circular debt drops by Rs398 billion, stands at Rs2.396 trillion

Pakistan’s power sector circular debt reached Rs2.396 trillion by March 2025. This marked a slight increase of Rs2 billion since July 2024. However, compared to last year, the total debt decreased by Rs398 billion, showing improvement in the sector’s financial health.

A report from the Power Division revealed that payables to power producers increased by Rs33 billion, rising to Rs1.633 trillion. In contrast, payables of public sector generation companies (Gencos) to fuel suppliers decreased significantly by Rs31 billion, falling to Rs79 billion. The debt parked in Power Holding Limited (PHL) remained unchanged at Rs683 billion.

Receivables from K-Electric (KE) reached Rs223 billion by March 2025, including Rs186.5 billion in markup. Despite the increase in total circular debt by Rs15 billion from November 2024, the overall debt has dropped significantly compared to March 2024. The reduction is attributed to tariff adjustments and recoveries from previous years.

Distribution companies (Discos) showed some improvement, though inefficiency losses rose to Rs143 billion by March 2025. The report also noted that subsidies had been overpaid by Rs3 billion, helping avoid interest payments this year.