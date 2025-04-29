Salman Ali Agha hopes for Islamabad vs Lahore final in PSL 10

Islamabad United all-rounder and Pakistan’s T20I captain, Salman Ali Agha, shared his dream final for PSL 10. He hopes to see Islamabad United face Lahore Qalandars, citing his emotional connection with his hometown team.

Agha also spoke about his recent injury, which he sustained during a match against Peshawar Zalmi. He confirmed he is nearly fully fit and expects to return in the next game.

He reflected on his long friendship with Babar Azam, recalling their school cricket days. Agha also mentioned strong off-field bonds with players like Shadab Khan and Saud Shakeel.

Currently, Islamabad United remains unbeaten with five wins. They are set to play Lahore Qalandars in a highly anticipated match on Wednesday.