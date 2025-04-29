World bank approves $108 million to boost roads and tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The World Bank has approved $108 million in new funding to support key projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This includes $78 million for rural roads and $30 million for tourism development. These projects aim to improve access to services and boost local economies.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project (KPRAP) will upgrade roads in remote areas. It also focuses on disaster preparedness and safer transport for girls. The project is expected to benefit over 1.7 million people in the province.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) will use its funds to improve access roads and tourist infrastructure. It will also support cultural conservation, local job training, and digital tourism platforms.

World Bank officials praised the projects for promoting inclusive growth and creating jobs. They said better roads and facilities will help local communities and strengthen the tourism sector.