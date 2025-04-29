Rs12 billion tenders opened for Nawaz Sharif IT city development

CBD Punjab has opened tenders worth Rs12 billion for the Nawaz Sharif IT City (NSITC), aiming to boost Punjab’s digital economy. The project has been split into three packages to speed up construction and attract competitive bids.

Maaksons Construction submitted the lowest bid of Rs4 billion for Package One. Habib Construction Services offered Rs3.6 billion for Package Two. For Package Three, Habib Construction and IKAN Engineering submitted a joint lowest bid of Rs3.9 billion. The financial evaluation is now underway, and contracts will be awarded soon.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz called the IT City Pakistan’s first of its kind. She highlighted its importance for innovation and youth employment. The plan includes twin towers and a “plug and play” call center hub to be completed within the year. The hub will provide IT education and job opportunities for the province’s youth. Officials believe the project will strengthen Punjab’s tech sector and attract local and international investors.