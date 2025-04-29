Pakistan blames India for terrorism, reacts strongly to Pahalgam accusations

Pakistan’s military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry accused India of sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and dismissed its claims about the Pahalgam attack. He said Indian officers were caught directing terror acts inside Pakistan and shared names of Indian handlers involved.

He revealed that a terrorist trained by India was recently arrested near Jhelum with weapons and cash. The ISPR DG insisted India blamed Pakistan without giving evidence for the Pahalgam shooting, where 27 people were killed, including tourists.

Tensions rose further when Pakistan Army shot down an Indian drone that entered its airspace near the Line of Control. In response, Pakistan’s National Security Committee took firm actions, including closing the Wagah Border and ending trade ties.

Pakistan also suspended airspace access and revoked visas for Indian nationals. Diplomatic staff were ordered to leave, and Pakistan warned it might cancel key bilateral agreements, including the historic Indus Waters Treaty.