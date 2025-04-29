Alizeh Shah breaks silence, says trolls are affecting her health

Actor Alizeh Shah opened up emotionally on Instagram about the toll online trolling has taken on her mental and physical health. She revealed the negativity forced her to isolate from both social media and people around her.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star said even her family was contacted by news channels spreading death rumors. “Imagine what that does to a mother’s heart,” she wrote. Shah added that she is unsure if she will return to acting or Instagram.

She also addressed constant criticism over her personal choices like smoking, dressing, and setting boundaries. Shah said, “I am a public figure, not public property. I’m done tolerating!”

Previously, Alizeh clapped back at fashion critics and highlighted social hypocrisy. She urged people to stop harassing her and simply let her breathe.