Restaurant fire in China’s Liaoning province kills 22, sparks safety concerns

A deadly fire broke out at a restaurant in Liaoyang City, Liaoning Province, on Tuesday, killing 22 people and injuring three. The blaze started at 12:25 pm in a ground-floor eatery located in a residential area.

Emergency teams responded quickly, sending 22 fire trucks and 85 firefighters to the scene. They managed to contain the fire and evacuate nearby residents. Footage showed thick smoke and paramedics treating victims outside the burning building.

President Xi Jinping called the incident a “deeply sobering lesson” and ordered a full investigation. Authorities have been asked to care for the injured and punish those responsible once the cause is confirmed.

This tragedy follows several recent deadly accidents in China. A nursing home fire in April killed 20, while gas blasts last year caused multiple deaths and injuries, raising serious concerns about fire safety measures.