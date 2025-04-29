Dust storms and thunderstorms to hit Punjab from april 30: PDMA issues alert

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned of dust storms and thunderstorms in Punjab from April 30 to May 4. Heavy winds and rain are expected in many districts during this time.

According to PDMA, areas like Rawalpindi, Murree, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Sargodha may see strong winds and thunderstorms. Rainfall is also expected in cities such as Jhelum, Sialkot, and Toba Tek Singh.

From May 2 to 4, southern Punjab including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalpur could face gusty winds and heavy rain. The PDMA has advised residents to stay safe and avoid going out during storms.

Meanwhile, all district departments are on high alert as per CM Maryam Nawaz’s orders. PDMA urges citizens to call 1129 for help during emergencies.