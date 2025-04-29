Fawad Chaudhry warns India and criticizes PTI leadership

Former minister Fawad Chaudhry warned that Pakistan would strike back hard if India launched any attack. He called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “terrorist” and accused India of using Hindutva ideology to target Muslims.

Speaking on a podcast, Fawad said Imran Khan’s release could be secured if PTI united with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He criticized KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and blamed PTI leaders like Salman Akram Raja and Shibli Faraz for weakening the party.

Fawad revealed that Imran Khan refused to move to Bani Gala and only wanted an election date. He also claimed several journalists were arrested over personal issues, not their reporting.

Finally, Fawad highlighted political fear in Punjab and efforts to form a grand opposition alliance. He said internal PTI leaders blocked his efforts to unite with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.