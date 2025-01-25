Imran Qureshi unveils ‘Between Sacred Cities’ at the Islamic Arts Biennale 2025

Renowned Pakistani artist Imran Qureshi unveils his latest masterpiece, titled “Between Sacred Cities”, at the Islamic Arts Biennale: The Second Edition in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Marking the largest installation presented at the event, this monumental work is situated between the iconic Makkah and Madina pavilions. The installation reimagines a historic route that once stretched from Kufa, Iraq, to Makkah. Designed to aid pilgrims on their Hajj journey, this route served as a network of resting stations and water sources, inspiring Qureshi’s interpretation of an oasis as a sanctuary of rest, reflection and unity.

Spanning a vast, sand-covered transitional space between the two pavilions, the concept of an oasis is transformed into an interactive and contemplative garden-like structure. Central to the installation is an octagonal design-a symbol of harmony and completeness. Drawing on the spiritual essence of the journey between Makkah and Madina, the installation incorporates the holy water of Zamzam and lush greenery reminiscent of Madina’s tranquillity. Visitors are invited to pause, reflect, and connect with these profound symbols of spirituality.

At the heart of Qureshi’s installation is the traditional Char Bagh Garden design, a hallmark of Islamic art characterized by its quadrilateral layout and central water channels. Vibrant woven strips symbolize flowing water, while the surrounding greenery evokes serenity and life. Zig-zagging paths intertwine these elements, creating a dynamic yet meditative experience that underscores themes of balance, diversity, and connection. The interplay of water and greenery not only reflects the physical oasis but also serves as a metaphor for the spiritual journey.

“Between Sacred Cities” highlights the enduring relevance of traditional crafts in the modern era. The woven components pay homage to artisanal craftsmanship, celebrating its cultural significance while underscoring the urgency of preserving these time-honoured techniques in an age of technological dominance. Through this installation, Qureshi bridges the past and present, showcasing the richness of Islamic heritage while addressing contemporary cultural dialogues.

Commissioned by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, the installation is curated by acclaimed artist Muhannad Shono, with associate curator Joanna Chevallier. Together, they bring to life Qureshi’s vision of a monumental artistic statement that bridges historical roots with contemporary narratives. “Between Sacred Cities” will be on display from January 25, 2025, to May 25, 2025, offering visitors an unparalleled opportunity to explore the universal themes of travel, spirituality and interconnectedness.

A Monumental Statement for the Islamic World With its vast scale, interactive elements and rich symbolism, “Between Sacred Cities” stands as a testament to the shared heritage and diversity of the Islamic world. It invites audiences to journey through time and space, reflecting on the enduring power of art to unite, inspire and illuminate.