Pakistan, Bangladesh strengthen ties in healthcare collaboration

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has highlighted the close and friendly diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh during a luncheon held in honour of the delegation from the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) at a local hotel on Saturday.

Welcoming the delegation, the minister said that under the vision of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the first female Chief Minister of Punjab, the government is striving to provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people. He shared details about ongoing health initiatives, including the construction of the 915-bed Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research in Lahore, the largest government-run facility of its kind in Pakistan’s history.

He said that the visit shared commitment of Pakistan and Bangladesh to advancing medical education and healthcare, paving the way for strengthened collaboration in the health sector.

Additionally, he mentioned that modern Nawaz Sharif Institutes of Cardiology are being established in Lahore and Sargodha to improve access to cardiac care. The Chief Minister’s flagship programs, such as the Children’s Heart Surgery Program, the Transplant Initiative, and the Dialysis Program, were also highlighted as part of the government’s commitment to public welfare.

Senior Vice President of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) and Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, expressed gratitude to Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique for attending the event and congratulated the newly elected office bearers of BCPS.

During the luncheon, the delegation, led by BCPS President Professor Muhammad Shahidullah, discussed healthcare initiatives, modern reforms, and matters of mutual interest with the minister. The delegation also visited the Pakistan College of Physicians and Surgeons Lahore Center to review its educational activities, which they appreciated.

The event concluded with an exchange of gifts between the provincial health minister and the Bangladeshi delegation, symbolizing the goodwill between the two nations.

The luncheon was attended by prominent medical professionals, including Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Professor Rashid Latif Khan, and other senior faculty members. The Bangladeshi delegation included Vice President Professor Kohinoor Begum, Secretary Professor Major General (Retd) Ali Mian, and council members Professor Tehmina Begum and Muhammad Kamal Hussain.

Peshawar

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan Saturday said that his country is moving towards democracy after current changes and relations with Pakistan would further strengthen with each passing day.

He was addressing media persons in Peshawar Press Club here. Bangladesh Press Attaché, Muhammad Tayyab, President Peshawar Press Club, M Riaz and senior journalists were also present on the occasion.

Iqbal Hussain Khan said that Bangladesh people firmly belief in democracy adding that country is fast moving towards democracy after current changes. He said that change of the setup in Bangladesh would lead country towards better future, development and freedom of press.

He said that speed for democracy is very strong in Bangladesh where people love freedom of press and expression. He said that elections would be held in Bangladesh in December 2025 or start of 2026.

Highlighting old cultural and traditional similarities between Pakistan and Bangladesh, he said that there are many vistas of future cooperation between two countries in sectors of trade, commerce, tourism, health, education and gemstone sector.

Appreciating universities of Pakistan for their educational standard, he said that exchange of students would also benefit countries of both people. He said that currently ten patients are admitted in hospital of Peshawar for kidney transplant that proves country’s excellence in healthcare system.

Both countries would benefit from mutual cooperation in sectors including gemstone and tourism, he said and maintained the direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh would build confidence among people and bring them further closer for future collaboration.