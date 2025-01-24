Education Day: President for responsible AI use to revolutionise education system

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday calling for the responsible use of artificial intelligence to revolutionize the education system, said that in the AI world, human will, creativity, critical thinking and decision-making should be prioritized.

The president, in his message on the International Day of Education being observed on the day, said that AI-based tools could help tailor the learning process to individual needs.

Highlighting this year’s theme, “AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation,” he called for utilizing education to achieve a prosperous, inclusive and progressive Pakistan. The president said that AI-based tools could help bring data-driven reforms in the education system and called for prioritizing investment in educational infrastructure and addressing the persistent challenges in the education system.

“Let’s pledge to invest in our children and equip them with the necessary skills,” the president said and urged educators, policymakers and parents to embrace AI and adopt innovative ways of teaching. He said that AI could help solve problems besides boosting creativity, basic skills of mathematics, science, language, history and critical thinking. It can also equip students with essential skills like communication, teamwork and digital literacy, he added.

Prime Minister

As the world observes International Day of Education on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government’s resolve to advance an education system that embraced the promise of artificial intelligence while safeguarding the essence of human creativity, compassion, and purpose.

The prime minister, in his message to the nation on Education Day annually observed on January 24, acknowledged the educators, advocates, and partners working tirelessly to illuminate lives with the light of knowledge.

“On this International Day of Education, we reflect on the profound role education plays in empowering individuals and communities to navigate the rapid advancements of technology…Together, let us continue to champion this noble cause and ensure that education remains a beacon of hope for generations to come,” he remarked.

He said that this year’s theme, “AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation,” was a reminder of the need to ensure that progress in artificial intelligence complements our shared humanity.

The prime minister said that as AI-driven systems are increasingly integrated into our lives, the boundaries between human intervention and machine-driven actions continue to blur.

This presents both opportunities and challenges, raising the critical question of how we can uphold and enhance human agency amidst the growing tide of automation, he added.

“In Pakistan, we recognize the transformative power of education in preparing our youth to thrive in the evolving technological landscape. By fostering critical thinking, innovation, and ethical responsibility, we aim to equip our citizens with the tools not only to adapt to technological changes but to shape them in ways that uphold our values, protect our freedoms, and advance our society,” the prime minister remarked.

He highlighted that the government had taken significant steps to prepare the country’s educational institutions to embrace technological advancements. These initiatives include the establishment of High-Impact IT Labs in ICT degree colleges, Digital Hubs in rural ICT schools, the Google Center of Excellence, SMART Classrooms, and the E-Taleem Portal for blended learning.

Additionally, he said the government had also introduced E-Rozgar Centers, Software Technology Parks, Robotics and Mind Games programs, and STEAM Labs to foster innovation. It is imperative that our schools are equipped with the latest technologies to equip our children with the requisite skills, he added.