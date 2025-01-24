Journalist bodies to challenge PECA amendment in court

Journalist organizations have decided to challenge recently passed The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Day after the National Assembly passed ‘The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025, journalist organizations have principally decided to challenge legality of the legislation before court of law amid launching a protest movement.

A private television reported Friday that journalist organizations’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) has outright rejected the ‘controversial’ PECA act amendment bill. The JAC announced its decision to approach the court of law against the bill and also to launch a protest movement.

A special meeting of the journalist organizations’ JAC including representatives from Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, (PFUJ), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS), Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) was held in Karachi on Friday. Discussing strategy in wake of the passage of the bill, the committee deliberated that the federal government had breached its promise by bulldozing the controversial bill in the National Assembly without consulting the stakeholders. The committee was of the view that focus of this bill was not on just the social media, but also the electronic and print media’s digital platforms, with the aim of criminalising dissenting opinions.