Punjab cities engulfed by fog, motorways closed

Fog continues to rein in various cities of Punjab, while motorways have been closed at several places due to low visibility. A Motorway police spokesperson told APP that Motorway M-2 from Lahore to Kot Momin is closed, while M-3 from Lahore to Multan is also closed. He said that traffic entry was prohibited on M-4 from Pindi Bhattian to Multan, entry on Motorway M-5 from Multan to Uch Sharif was closed, Lahore-Sialkot Motorway M-11 was also closed due to fog, and traffic flow was affected on national highways due to low visibility. Spokesman said that drivers should use front and rear fog lights in their vehicles so that other vehicles could be seen better. Citizens have also been instructed to avoid unnecessary travel. Meanwhile, in an travel advisory, the Motorway Police urged road users to obtain the latest information from the National Highways and Motorway Police official social media accounts before travelling on motorways across Pakistan.